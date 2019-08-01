|
David “Dave” J. Eden, age 63, of North Perry, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 14, 1956, the son of Robert Eden Sr. and Genevive Eden. He married Judith Herborn in February 1999. Dave worked for Midwest Materials for 38 years where he retired in September. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, playing chess and cooking. Dave especially loved to cook for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary functions. He also loved his furry friends, but especially loved time spent with his family. He is survived by father, Robert Eden, Sr.; his wife of 20 years, Judy; sister, Nancy (Joe) Seruchar; Candy Piert, who is like a daughter; dear friend, Danielle F. Bishop; niece, Amanda (Bryan) Swaffield; nephew, Joe Seruchar Jr.; great-niece, Emily Swaffield; step-children and spouses, Vanessa and Mark Jones, Mary and Chuck Angstrom, Annette and Bruce Cholewa and Betty; step-grandchildren, Tina and Jeff Jr. Evancho, Mark Jones Jr., Amy Jo Marinucci, Sarah Angstrom; step-great-grandchildren, Charlie, Emma, Collin and Callen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Genevive; brother, Robert Jr.; aunt, Doris Eden; step-son, Jim Marinucci and his partner for 20 years, Bonita Marinucci Eden. Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH with a Masonic Service to be held at 6:30 p.m. Contributions may be made in Dave’s name to Lake County Dog Shelter, 2600 N. Ridge Rd., Painesville, OH 44077. Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019