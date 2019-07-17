Home

More Obituaries for David Lepisto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Lepisto

David J. Lepisto Obituary
On July 13, 2019, “Dave” Lepisto, a proud member of the Fairport Harbor Finnish Community and the most fanatical of all Ohio State University “Buckeye Nation” (class of 1971) fanatics left us for his most deserved heavenly reward.
Dave, born March 3, 1947, a 1965 graduate of Fairport Harding High School, passed while surrounded by family and friends.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Walfred and Esther Lepisto; and his brother, Gerald. He is survived by his caring sister, Karen Anderson; brother-in-law, John Anderson; and nine dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Those fortunate enough to have known Dave, were familiar with his love of all Cleveland sports, enjoyment of boating and his unbridled enthusiasm for beach “meditation.” But they were also very much aware of his compassion, his generosity and his humanity. He had a personality that truly was larger than life. Dave brought joy, smiles, and laughter to those around him, and he dared you not to have a good time. If you didn’t like Dave, chances were, you didn’t like anyone.
Services and Interment will be private. Friends are invited to join the family in “A Celebration of Life” Saturday, July 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the Fairport Harbor Hungarian Culture Club, 633 High Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Casual attire, please.
Published in The News-Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019
