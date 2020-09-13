David J. Mather, a loving husband to Linda Moore Mather, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born on July 31, 1949, in Painesville, OH to the late Helen and George Mather Sr.Cherished father to Michael Mather, stepfather to Jennifer (Derek) Capretta, Melissa (Lenny) Bunsey, and Michael (Dana) Jesko. Beloved grandfather of Allison, Destiny, Paris, Christian, Victoria, Lenny, Grace, Dominic, Anna, Dereon, and Mecca. He was preceded in death by siblings, George Mather Jr, Mary, and Margaret. Mr. Mather was the Facilities Manager for the historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights for 20 years before retiring in 2015.David served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War for four years. He was stationed in Korea and worked as a machinist.David was devoted to his family, enjoying activities with them like golfing, swimming, kayaking. He had a love of cars, working with his hands, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his children. He also liked lunches or dinners out with friends.Focused on his faith, David was a loving and caring man who enjoyed the little things we often take for granted like sunrises and convertible rides. He was an excellent listener, offering advice when he had the wisdom and often had some tidbit of inspiration to help a person in need. A private family service with US Army Military Honors will be held at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060The family would like to publicly thank the tender caregivers and staff of the Hospice of Western Reserve and suggests contributions be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, or donate online at www.hospicewr.org
