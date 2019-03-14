Home

David Jay Murino Obituary
David Jay Murino, age 81, of Concord, and previously of Kirtland, died on March 13, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1937 in Cleveland. David was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an accountant with the Ohio Department of Taxation for 35 years. David was a member of St. Mary Church, MOAA, and Willoughby VFW Post. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching movies, tinkering with his Cub Cadet tractors, and taking long drives. Survivors include his wife, Hortense (nee: Cardenas), whom he married on October 26, 1963, in San Antonio, TX; children, Teresa (Bob) Johnson, Monica Murino, Patricia Murino, David (Kristi) Murino, and Joseph Murino; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Gloria (Armand) Galmarini.He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mae (nee: Collins) Murino; brother, Jackie Murino; and sisters, Mary Frances "Fran" Crisafi and Mary Janet Murino. A memorial visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
