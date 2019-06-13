|
David Jennings, age 76, of Madison, passed away Nov. 20, 2017 at Cardinal Woods, Madison. He was born July 15, 1942. He was a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars for 16 years, and a Veteran of the Army Reserves for three years.He was employed as a handyman.He is survived by his sisters, Pat Lucas (Gordon) and Carol Jarvis (Ken). He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Jennings and David Jennings; and sister, Margaret Hamen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 20 at Riverside Cemetery for family and friends.
Published in News-Herald on June 14, 2019