David "Yogi" Johnson
David "Yogi" Wayne Johnson, age 63, passed away June 20, 2020. He was born January 19, 1957, in Painesville, OH, to Walter and Evelyn (Ely) Johnson. He married the late Ruby Marie Johnson. David worked for Lincoln Electric for many years. He enjoyed his two Corvettes that he called "the Twins." Most of all, Dave loved camping and traveling. David leaves behind his daughter, Angela M. Byrd; step-children, Tanya Earle, Jodi (Jim) Willham, and James (Brittany) Earle; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Johnson; and sister, Sharon (Bill) Buehner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby in 2006; father, Walter; brothers, Mike “Dog” and Jeff Johnson; and stepdaughter, Tammy Earle; and his dog, Bo. Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Funeral Personnel will assist with entry. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


