Mass of Christian Burial for David L. (Gus) Dalhoff, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6 at St. Anthony’s Church, 521 Plum St. Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Family and friends may call 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 5 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 312 Eagle St., Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.Dave was born on October 18, 1938 in Carroll, Iowa. He left this world to be received into the arms of the angels on November 28, 2019.Dave was known as “Gus” by the community. He was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He was a respected High School Math Teacher at Fairport Harding High School and he owned his own family house painting business. He was a former member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. Dave loved classical music, opera, hiking, collecting beach-glass, traveling, being outside in the sun, and driving his MG car.“Gussie” will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Darlene A. Dalhoff; his brother-in-law, Nolly McReynolds; sister-in-law, Marie McReynolds (David Rupert); sisters: Joanne and Mitzi; sisters-in-law: Pat Heish, Arlene Dalhoff, and Edna Dalhoff; and numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents Fred Dalhoff and Anna B. Einheid. He is the youngest of eleven siblings (six of his brothers and one sister, Arlene Heiman, have preceded him in death). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent in David’s memory to the Abbey of Our Lady of Ephesus 8005 NW 316st Gower, MD 64454
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019