David L. Schantz Sr.
David L. Schantz, Sr., age 70 of Hambden Township, passed away November 9, 2020 in Mentor, OH. He was born to Robert and Alverta (nee: Soul) in Cook County, IL. On September 22, 1975, he married Linda (nee: Powell). He had been a resident of the Chardon area since 1985, where he had been a proud member of the Hambden Fire Department for over 25 years.Dave was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids.Survivors include his daughter, Deanna (Mike) Schantz Nesterak of Mentor; brother, Charles (Lynda) Schantz of Thompson Twp.; sister, Robin Schantz of OH; and three grandkids, Steven Schantz, Michael and Makayla Nesterak. He was preceded by his parents, his wife, and his son, David Schantz, Jr.Visitation will be held Monday, November 16 from 4-7 pm at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral Service with Firefighter Honors beginning at 7pm.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to help with the funeral expenses.



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
