David Lawrence Duhame, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on February 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born September 3, 1946 in Huntington, NY to Earl and Jeanette (Walker) Duhame. Dave worked for many years in the area as a contractor. Being a man of the earth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and could build almost anything. He is survived by his children, Kim (Charlie) McNeil, Lisa (Milton) Paraskevadis, Jenifer Turner and David (Kathleen) Duhame; siblings, Rick and Doc Duhame; grandchildren, Chas (Violet) and Madison McNeil, Matthew, Eva and Melina Paraskevadis, Brinlee Turner, Daman Duhame and Divine Duhame. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received, Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10 am to 12 Noon at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Service will take place immediately following at 12 Noon at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Rick Hughes. Contributions may be made in Dave’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Final resting place will be North Madison Cemetery. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020