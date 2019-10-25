|
|
David Lee Bortnick, Jr., age 60, of Concord Twp., passed away October 25, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1959 in Meadville, PA.David was a member of Shoregate United Methodist Church where he was greatly loved. He was an excellent swimmer, participated in Special Olympics, a bowler, loved his music and dancing. The biggest joy in his life was going to work at the Sheltered Workshop.David was the loving son of David, Sr.; dear brother of Daniel (Karen), Gregory, and Steven (Denise); dear uncle of Beau, Tyler, Alec, Marco, Brayden, Shelby, Mia, and Sophia; dear nephew to many uncles and aunts; dear cousin to many; dear friend to many including long-time caregiver Sue Edwards and roommates Tom and Bob.David was preceded in death by his mother Barbara (nee Connick); brother Timothy; grandparents Peter and Mary Bortnick and Clarence and Irene Connick; many aunts and uncles as well.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Conneautville Cemetery in Conneautville, PA on Monday October 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Special Olympics Ohio 3303 Winchester Pike Columbus, OH 43232.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 26, 2019