David M. Bremenour age 53 of Newbury was called home to be with Jesus Oct 1, 2019and reunited with his wife Sandy, the love of his life, his best friend and soul mate.David was born Oct 22, 1965 and grew up in Bedford Hts. then moved to Newbury and graduated from Newbury High in 1984. After he married Sandy, they worked together and built their dream of Bremenour Studio. Some many undertakings included everything from helping decorate YMCA Dream Houses, to designing a Coffee Shop, remodeling a Nursing Home, Churches and many Private homes. David enjoyed family picnics, camping, golf, baseball, motorcycles, and photography, but his real passion was for restoring wooden boats. He was a kind, generous person, and always willing to help if you needed him.He will be missed by his mom, Pat “Trish” (nee Hurley); his step mom, Josephine (nee Kastelic); aunts and uncles: Pinky White, Mimi Tramte, Kathy Metzger, Jack Hurley, Tim and Debbie Hurley, Lori and Rick Gorney; and many wonderful neighbors and lots of lifetime friends, including 33 cousins.His wife, Sandy (nee Spisak); his dad, Norman; his brother, Brian and his dog, Shoog have gone before him.A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at 3:00 PM. on Sat. Oct 26, 2019 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Rd (Rt 306), Bainbridge, Ohio 44023. All are welcome to stay for a meal served by the Church at the conclusion of the service.His final resting place will be in Munn Cemetery, Newbury. Thank you for being a part of David's life whether for a Reason, a Season or a Lifetime!Online tribute by Sly Family Funeral Home at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019