David M. Evans
1964 - 2020
David M. Evans, 55, of Willowick, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Born September 17, 1964, in Cleveland, he has lived in Lake County for the past 50 years. He will be remembered by his family as a motivated, hardworking man, who was a friend to all. Most recently, he was employed as a manager at Wal-Mart. Survivors are his daughters, Whitney (Brandon) Abate, Megan Evans, Elizabeth Evans, and Jen (Chris) Franks; grandchildren, Lennon and Ruby Abate; father, David Evans; brother, Michael (Anna) Evans; nieces, Ashley and Natalie Evans; nephew, Collin Evans; and his former wife, Diane (Jim) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rina Evans Koller, in March 2015; and his sister, Dawn Petro. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and you may be asked to wait to enter the funeral home; please be respectful of others, and observe the guidelines.


Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
