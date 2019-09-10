Home

David M. Martini


1945 - 2019
David M. Martini Obituary
Graveside services for David M. Martini, 74, of Chardon, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg. (Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.)Mr. Martini passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.Born June 24, 1945, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Geauga County for the past 25 years.He was an avid shooter, loved trapshooting and was an all-around nice guy.Mr. Martini was a retired machinist, formerly working at Swazey’s and General Electric.David was cousin of Bob (Donna) Muehl and Diane (Richard) Gent; and good friend of many.David was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Lucie (nee Muehl) Martini; and siblings, Marian and Herman Martini.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
