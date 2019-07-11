|
A Memorial Gathering for David M. Tills, age 40, formerly of Painesville will be held 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM, Saturday July 13th, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue Painesville, Ohio. Closing Prayer Services will be at 4:30 PM.David was born in Painesville, OH. December 11,1978 to Marie (Zorik) and Raymond W. Tills. He passed away in Garfield Heights, July 11, 2019.David attended Riverside High School. He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, liked to cook and work out.David is survived by his mother, Marie (Jack) Baumler of Oberlin; father, Raymond Tills of Painesville; son, Austin Tills of Fairport Harbor and daughter, Angela “Lily” Wagner of Fairport Harbor; brother, Adam (Hannah) Tills of Worthington; he is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mike and Rheta Zorik and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Lydia Tills. Memorials may be made in his name to The Salvation Army of Akron1006 Grant Street Akron, Oh 44311
Published in News-Herald on July 12, 2019