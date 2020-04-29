|
David N. Gascoigne, 85, of Concord Twp., passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland. He was born January 7, 1935, in Milton, MA, to the late George and Virginia Gascoigne. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, served in the Air Force National Guard, and ran the family business until retirement. He will be missed and forever loved. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Nancy R. Gascoigne; son, Douglas Gascoigne; and daughters, Virginia and Patricia Gascoigne; and grandson, Nathan Lawrence. Preceding David in death is his brother, Richard Gascoigne. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of David's life will be planned at a later date, once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020