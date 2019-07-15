|
David O. Zmek, age 84, of Taborville, died July 12, 2019, at The Pines at Brooks House, Hiram. Born February 17, 1935 in Cleveland to Otto and Geraldine “Millie” (nee: Tittle) Zmek, he was a Lyndhurst resident before moving to Auburn Twp. 30 years ago.David was extremely active in all Masonic Organizations. He started in DeMolay, was a member of James B. Ruhl, Acacia Lodge #731, Blue Gavel, Past President of Lake County Exchange Club, member and Past Commodore of Al Koran Mariners Yacht Club, Al Koran HoBo band, Monarch of the Caliph Grotto, 1996 Potentate of Al Koran Shrine, Cleveland, member and treasurer of Lake County Yacht Club. David was also member and Past President of Burton Middlefield Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow.Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Linda (nee: Kolbe) Zmek; children, Kenneth Bittala of Cleveland, Loretta Cronin of Eastlake, and Tami Zmek Manley of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Ashlee, Justin, Stephen, Amanda, Amber, Anthony and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Tommy, Hayden, Taelynn, Mylie and Cora.He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Sandy.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Masonic Service at 7:00 PM and Friday July 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00. Private family burial will be held at the Mausoleum at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Brooklyn Heights.The family suggests donations to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc, Corporate Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019