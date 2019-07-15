|
David P. Maynard, 70, of Mentor, died July 13, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born August 10, 1948 in East Cleveland. Dave worked as a safety inspector for the Defense Logistics Agency / Department of Defense. His hobbies were listening to music, genealogy, and watching NASCAR. He enjoyed Carolina Shag dancing with his wife, Lily, and spent time upgrading their home, preparing to sell it and move to South Carolina. Dave loved his friends and family, and he especially cherished his Catholic faith. He had a wonderful smile and a flirty wink that made everyone feel a little better for being in his company. A gentler, more decent, loving man would be difficult to find. Anyone who knew him was blessed to have called him a friend. Survivors are his wife of 48 years, Lillian; brothers, Richard, and James (Pamela) Maynard; nephew, Brendan (Katie) Maynard; and his great nephews, Danny and Merrick Maynard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eloise Maynard. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2018 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral mass in memory of David will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In honor of David, contributions may be made to InMotion, 4829 Galaxy Parkway, Suite M, Warrensville Hts., OH 44128. Donate online at www.beinmotion.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at:www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 16, 2019