News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for David Osgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. "Oz" Osgood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David P. "Oz" Osgood Obituary
“Oz” David P. Osgood, age 61, passed away May 21, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born January 20, 1958, to Edmond R. and Marie (Fortman) Osgood in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Osgood was maintenance worker/grounds keeper for the Kirtland School System for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching high school football, skiing and spending time with his friends. He loved rottweiler dogs and was an avid fan of Duke University Blue Devils basketball. He especially loved the times he spent with his granddaughter, Mela, who affectionately call him “Bop-Bop.” David is survived by his wife, Judith (Decker) Osgood; son, Brian Osgood; daughter, Sarah Osgood; granddaughter, Mela; sister. Maryann (Scott) Morrison; nephew, Larry (Heather) Fieley; niece, Melissa (John) Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends may call 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the Osgood family name.
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now