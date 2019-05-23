|
|
“Oz” David P. Osgood, age 61, passed away May 21, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born January 20, 1958, to Edmond R. and Marie (Fortman) Osgood in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Osgood was maintenance worker/grounds keeper for the Kirtland School System for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching high school football, skiing and spending time with his friends. He loved rottweiler dogs and was an avid fan of Duke University Blue Devils basketball. He especially loved the times he spent with his granddaughter, Mela, who affectionately call him “Bop-Bop.” David is survived by his wife, Judith (Decker) Osgood; son, Brian Osgood; daughter, Sarah Osgood; granddaughter, Mela; sister. Maryann (Scott) Morrison; nephew, Larry (Heather) Fieley; niece, Melissa (John) Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends may call 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the Osgood family name.
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019