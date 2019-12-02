|
Funeral service for David R. Ehle, 93, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. David passed away December 1, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care Center in Middlefield. Born November 5, 1926 in Cleveland, he lived in Chardon before moving to Mentor 15 years ago. David was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors include his daughters, Kathie Miskimen, Stefanie Erickson, and Christi (Joseph) Sheliga; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nada, in 2013; and his daughter, Dawn Longanbach in 2009. His parents, Paul and Catherine Ehle; and brother, Paul; and sister, Dorothy, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019