Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Ehle


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Ehle Obituary
Funeral service for David R. Ehle, 93, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. David passed away December 1, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care Center in Middlefield. Born November 5, 1926 in Cleveland, he lived in Chardon before moving to Mentor 15 years ago. David was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors include his daughters, Kathie Miskimen, Stefanie Erickson, and Christi (Joseph) Sheliga; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nada, in 2013; and his daughter, Dawn Longanbach in 2009. His parents, Paul and Catherine Ehle; and brother, Paul; and sister, Dorothy, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -