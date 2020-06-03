Private services were held for David R. Kendra, 66, of Mentor. David passed away May 28, 2020, at his home following many years of health complications. He was born June 23, 1953, in Cleveland and had been a resident of Lake County for many years, living in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. He was a 1971 graduate of Wickliffe High School and attended Ohio University. David was also a graduate of the American School of Photogrammetry. He had a great love for his family and had a passion for classic cars and music. David enjoyed performing in marching band and swing band in school and listening to music throughout his life. He loved his three longhaired dachshunds, Amber, Libby and Murphy. Mr. Kendra was previously employed at Kucera International of Willoughby for 25 years. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (nee Otter) Kendra; loving father of Audrey (Tony) Opperman of Wickliffe and Elaine Kendra of Mentor; cherished grandfather of Henry Opperman and Corinne Opperman; brother of Thomas Kendra of Ravenna; brother-in-law of Bill (Elizabeth) Otter of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and uncle of Emily (Quenton) Kidder of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Caroline Otter of Ft. Wayne, Ind. David was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Florence (nee Galus) Kendra. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.