David Ray McIntosh, age 85, a lifelong resident of Chardon, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born in his lifelong home on March 23, 1934, to Cliff and Ruth (nee Barnes) McIntosh and was a 1953 graduate of Chardon High School, where he was a member of the Glee Club and lettered in football. David had been a roofer for over 50 years as a member of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Union Local 44. He had worked for the former Middleton Roofing and also had his own company. David was a member of the Chardon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved dancing, sailing, scuba diving, vacationing near the ocean, having traveled to the Bahamas, St. Thomas, Hawaii, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. He had also vacationed in Canada and loved his dogs, cats, and all animals. Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Yaeger, of Chardon, and Kim Lorenz, of Chardon; son, John McCumber, of Andover, OH; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Kitty Spaller; and his beloved dog, Helga. David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia “Ginny” (nee Fix); a son, Steve McIntosh; and four sisters and one brother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, OH 44024. A Memorial Service will follow at 8:00 p.m. Donations are suggested to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, Ohio 44072. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019