David R. Correll, II, 58, of Euclid passed away unexpectedly on Semptember 21, 2020.He was born February 3, 1962 to David Correll, Sr. and Parsa McGraw(Allbery). He is survived and cherished by his sisters Parsa, Jacqueline(Brian), Maureen(Sean) and brothers Daryl(Gina), Peter, and Shawn. He was preceded in death by his father, step-father David Wong, and sister Dori.A devoted father he is lovingly remembered by his children Jamie, Nikole, and David(Amber). His grandchildren Breanna, Nikolas, Zack, Dominick, DJ, Jaiden, Neiko, Jadielle, Max, and Josyah. His great-grandchildren Ava, Willow, and Carson. Who were all the most important part of his life.David also leaves behind a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he treasured.David was a jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was smart, witty, and a joy to be around leaving a lasting impression on all he met. He would bend over backwards to help anyone in need. David enjoyed rebuilding cars, racing, and taking his dogs to the Metroparks. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. David will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.A private service has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



