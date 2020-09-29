1/1
David Roger Correll II
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Correll, II, 58, of Euclid passed away unexpectedly on Semptember 21, 2020.He was born February 3, 1962 to David Correll, Sr. and Parsa McGraw(Allbery). He is survived and cherished by his sisters Parsa, Jacqueline(Brian), Maureen(Sean) and brothers Daryl(Gina), Peter, and Shawn. He was preceded in death by his father, step-father David Wong, and sister Dori.A devoted father he is lovingly remembered by his children Jamie, Nikole, and David(Amber). His grandchildren Breanna, Nikolas, Zack, Dominick, DJ, Jaiden, Neiko, Jadielle, Max, and Josyah. His great-grandchildren Ava, Willow, and Carson. Who were all the most important part of his life.David also leaves behind a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he treasured.David was a jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was smart, witty, and a joy to be around leaving a lasting impression on all he met. He would bend over backwards to help anyone in need. David enjoyed rebuilding cars, racing, and taking his dogs to the Metroparks. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. David will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.A private service has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved