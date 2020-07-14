David “Chopper” Rusnak, age 57, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on July 12, 2020. He was born August 22, 1962, to Robert and Charlotte Rusnak. Dave was a graduate of Perry High School and a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Thompson. He married his best friend, Mariann Rose on June 25, 1983. Dave was employed with Painesville City Electric. He was a very hard worker, a busy bee, and a jack of all trades with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, meticulous landscaping, and vacationing with family. He was notorious for keeping a personal journal. Dave leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Mariann; son, Michael (Kaetlyn Shaw) Rusnak; grandson, Weston Rusnak; his parents; sisters, Sue (Randy) Myers, Shair (Ray) Myers; brother, Bob (Chris) Rusnak; and nephews, Ryan, Jason, Eric, and Drew. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Kyle. Private Family Services will be observed. Dave was an organ and tissue donor, and even in death, is helping others with his kindness. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
