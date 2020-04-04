|
David Russell Davies age 79 of Mayfield Village, died April 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1941 in East Cleveland. David liked to travel, bowl and golf. He was a 1959 Shaw High School graduate, a U.S. Army Veteran, Union Steward, proud Teamster and a truck driver for 34 years retiring from Yellow Freight Systems in September of 1999.David is the beloved husband of Maria (nee Blok) for 17 years; former husband of Helga Davies; dear father of Curtis, Michael (Angie), Rebecca (Tom) Cole; grandfather of Christopher, Hannah (Mitchell) Silvius, Kyle, Jennifer, Madison, Stephanie, Lauren; brother of Ervin (deceased) (wife Carol) and Norman (deceased).Due to the COVID 19 virus, services will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020