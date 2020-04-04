Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for David Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Russell Davies


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Russell Davies Obituary
David Russell Davies age 79 of Mayfield Village, died April 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1941 in East Cleveland. David liked to travel, bowl and golf. He was a 1959 Shaw High School graduate, a U.S. Army Veteran, Union Steward, proud Teamster and a truck driver for 34 years retiring from Yellow Freight Systems in September of 1999.David is the beloved husband of Maria (nee Blok) for 17 years; former husband of Helga Davies; dear father of Curtis, Michael (Angie), Rebecca (Tom) Cole; grandfather of Christopher, Hannah (Mitchell) Silvius, Kyle, Jennifer, Madison, Stephanie, Lauren; brother of Ervin (deceased) (wife Carol) and Norman (deceased).Due to the COVID 19 virus, services will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -