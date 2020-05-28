David Scott Walter
David Scott Walter, age 60, of Painesville, passed away May 26, 2020 at U.H. Geauga Medical Center in Chardon. He was born August 2, 1959 to John S. and Margaret (Bagin) Walter in Painesville.David was a 1977 graduate of Harvey High School and was a member of St. Mary Church. He was a dedicated and hard-working employee of Sam’s Club for many years. David was recognized as “Employee of the Month” several times and his attendance was impeccable. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and was a loyal Cleveland Indians fan, Ohio State football fan and a sports memorabilia collector. David was a beloved uncle and he enjoyed coming to family gatherings and celebrations.He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Walter of Chardon and John (Sandy) Walter of Silver Spring, Maryland; nephew, Micah (Amanda) Walter of Brooklyn, NY; nieces, Jaime (Chris) Otten of Delaware, OH, Talia (Frank) Mauck of Bethesda, MD; and Rachel (Will) Andler of Chardon, OH; great nieces and nephews: Sophia, Cayden, Kendyl, Eve, Audrey, Frankie, Kynsie and Noah.David was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Tanya Walter.A Memorial Mass for David will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday June 3, 2020 at St. Mary Church 242 North State Street, Painesville. Interment will be in Riverside cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or to a charity of your choosing.


Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
