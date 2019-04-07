News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ovens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. David T. Ovens

Obituary Condolences

Sgt. David T. Ovens Obituary
Sgt. David T. Ovens, age 70, retired Hiram police officer and instructor at Kent State University Police Academy, beloved husband for 46 years of Kathy (nee Klinek); loving father of Kerre (Bryan Black) and Nicholas; proud papa of Aubree and Masen; devoted son of the late John and Hazel (nee Giles); dearest brother of John (deceased), Richard (deceased) and Leonard; dear brother-in-law of Diane Niederst, Gail and Erick Preyss.David was born on October 5, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away April 4, 2019. He lived in Chesterland for 45 years and formerly Highland Heights. David was a member of FOP and was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1966. David was a retired police Sargent for Hiram police department, instructor at Kent State University Police Academy and previously an owner of Auto Air and Radiator. He loved the outdoors, hiking, cycling and running. David enjoyed classic cars, racquetball and being a range instructor. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandkids. David will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his unforgettable laugh. He was a generous, loving and outgoing man who was very hard working. David will be greatly missed.Celebration of Life Service Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 AM at The Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of David at The DeJohn Flynn Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 4-8 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of David to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online obituary and guestbook atwww.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now