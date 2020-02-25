|
David T. Ruple, 67, of Mentor, died February 22, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born April 5, 1952, to the late John and Nita Ruple. David was a lifelong and accomplished artist and a self-made business owner. He had a great love for the beauty of Lake Erie and enjoyed surfing on her waves and also the waves in Hawaii. Survivors include his wife, Christie Ruple; daughters, Leigh Ruple, and Courtney (Orlando Acevedo) Ruple; grandson, Orlando Acevedo; brothers, John (Peggy) Ruple, and Peter (Janet) Ruple; nieces and nephews, Jackie, Lucy, John, Ashley, Brian and Mark; and his brother-in-law, Allen (Jane) Foresta. He was preceded in death by his sister, Claire McCallister. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the spring time on the shores of Lake Erie. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020