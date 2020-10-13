David Vance Mooney, 71, of Painesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.Born Dec. 6, 1948, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.David was a proud member of the CWA and IBEW, and had worked at AT&T for the last almost 50 years.He loved the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, enjoyed golfing and adored his grandkids.David was the beloved husband of 41 years to Amy R. (nee Toole) Mooney; loving father of Lorne J. Cameron (Altaf Salehbhai), Jennifer L. Baum (Brad Van Pelt), Sean E. (Blair) Mooney, Heather M. Mooney-Marinelli, and Michael P. (Emily) Mooney; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Nina, Dominic, Quinn, Kailyn, Nora, Lena and Eloise; brother of Jim (Claudia) Mooney; and uncle of Kelly (Craig) Orsog.David was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Hazel (nee Dietz) Mooney.Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a service to be held at 4:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.