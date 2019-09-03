|
|
David W. Brooks, 63, of Madison, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence. Born June 11, 1956, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident. David was a graduate of Painesville Harvey High School, member of the Bakers Union, and was an avid golfer. He was the loving father of James W. (Rachel) Brooks; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Adeline, Lucas and Lilah; brother of Isla (Tom) McNabb and Wendy (John) Bramley; and uncle of nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jody A. (nee Starks) Brooks; and parents, Wayne and Peggy (nee Bresler) Brooks. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 5:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019