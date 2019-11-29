|
Dean A. Adache, 51, of Mentor, died November 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born February 17, 1968 in Cleveland. Dean graduated from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida. On May 20, 1989, he married his sweetheart, Tracey M. Manross. Dean and Tracey had two children, Amber and Nick, and raised the family in Mentor. He worked for The Ohio Broach and Machine Company for over 25 years. Dean’s true passion was his children, who both recall him as the kindest and most loving father, who would do anything for them. He was also a talented contractor and enjoyed working to rehab homes for resale.Dean was a strong man of faith and a member of Willo-Hill Baptist Church in Willoughby. For most of his adult life, Dean used his talents to share the good news of Jesus Christ with the youth in his community. He did this by serving on the school and deacon boards and by being a youth group leader. Dean was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Survivors include his wife, Tracey Adache; children, Amber Marie (Ignacio) Torres Gonzalez, and Nicholas Anthony Adache; granddaughter, Kaiulani Torres Gonzalez; father, Albert (Joan) Adache; and his siblings, Brian, Robert, Mark, and Jonea. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Benedict. The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to honor Dean’s life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019