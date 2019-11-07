|
Debbie (Anderson) Vandiver, age 60, of Mentor, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland. Her family and friends are shocked and saddened by her passing. She was born July 7, 1959, in Norwood, Massachusetts. Debbie “Deb”, was an incredible human being who just knew how to love everyone and everything in this world. She especially loved her family and of course her dog, Bitty. Her children, grandchildren, sisters, and brothers were the center of her life. We knew this because she told us every chance she got. Anyone who knew Debbie knew she loved all kinds of music and also the Georgia Bulldogs. Her mark on this world is an example of a loving servant of God. She was grateful every day for everyone in her life and the beautiful world God gave us. She was never afraid to talk to anybody. The family appreciates the kindness, support, and friendship from her work family at Pines Engineering in Wickliffe. She was a U.S. Army veteran. Debbie is survived by her loving children, Robin Wood (Bobby Popham) and Ryan (Lisa) Vandiver; grandchildren, Kadin Wood and Annalee Rose Vandiver; dog and constant companion, Bitty; sister, Linda (Lou) Swank; brothers, Kenny (Julie) Anderson and Paul (Maryjane) Anderson; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her and infant granddaughter, Ashton Crosby; and parents, Nancy and Paul Anderson. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Lake Animal Hospital, 1777 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019