Debora A. Ware

Debora A. Ware Obituary
A memorial service for Debora Ann (McCormick) Ware, a retired Physical Therapist, will be held on May 1st in Triangle Va.On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, Debora Ann Ware; loving wife, daughter, sister, friend, and mother of two, began eternal life at the age of 65. Debora worked for several years at Euclid General Hospital - Cleveland Clinic. Most recently, Debora dedicated more than 20 years working full-time in physical therapy for Prince William County Public Schools, retiring in 2018. Debora knew at a young age that she wanted to make a difference in the world by helping others.She is survived by her children; Lauren (Jacob) Shively and Lee Ware, her siblings; Laurie (Dennis) Lafferty and Patrick (Michelle) McCormick, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Debora is preceded in death by her husband Frank, who recently passed on 03/17/20, and by her parents, Patricia (nee McGinty) and Charles McCormick.A larger celebration of Debi's life will be planned for this summer. If you would like to participate, please contact the family for further details.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the following foundations that held special meaning to Debi; Vestibular Disorders Association (VEDA), Autism Speaks or Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Cent
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
