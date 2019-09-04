|
|
Deborah Ann Hodges, age 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at home in Sun Lakes, Arizona surrounded by her family. She was born on January 12, 1960, in Painesville, Ohio to Joseph and Carol (Sweet) Polanski. She was a 1977 graduate of Harvey High School and graduated with honors from Lakeland Community College in 1999 with an Associates Degree in business. She married Steven Hodges on July 13th, 1998, in Las Vegas. She worked as a Senior Executive Assistant at Chandler Municipal Airport. Debbie truly enjoyed life, especially spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband, Steve, enjoyed participating and touring in local car clubs together. She was extremely dedicated to both of her daughters in all aspects of their lives. Her two grandsons were the light of her life. Debbie also adored her three pets, Lacey, Odie, and Sissy cat. She is survived by her husband, Steve Hodges; parents, Joseph and Carol Polanski; daughters, Tina Ingwer, and Amy (Gary) Setler; grandchildren, Ayden and Gavin Setler; and many others.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019