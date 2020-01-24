Home

Blessing Cremation Center
9340 Pinecone Drive
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2846 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2846 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Deborah J. Brown Obituary
It is with sadness that our beloved, free-spirited daughter, sister and aunt of many was called home unexpectedly. While we believe she is now in a loving and peaceful place, her laughter and sense of humor will be missed. Debbie was artistic, enjoyed traveling, and was a kind soul. Debbie is survived by her mother, Jean Brown; sisters, Bonnie Winegord Kise (Steve), Mindy Melton (Jeff), Paula Naughton (Mark); and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Brown; and sister, Denise Brown. A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing and visitation will be held one hour before the service. Interment North Madison Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
