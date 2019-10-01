|
Deborah J. Finamore, 68, of Mentor, died September 26, 2019 surrounded by her family at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born August 18, 1951 in Cleveland, the eldest of six children. Mrs. Finamore worked at Progressive Insurance since 1991. Her hobbies were reading, gardening, and baking. She enjoyed shopping sales, seeing Broadway shows, spending time with her family and being a grandmother. Debbie was a warm and caring woman who made it her mission to make every occasion, celebration, or holiday special for everyone around her. Survivors are her daughter, Maria (Matt Kelly) Finamore; grandson, Cullin; granddog, Harley; mother, Corrine (James) Barnes; and her siblings, Jimmy (Mary) Frate, Cindy Beecher, Kenny Frate, Lisa Frate, and Laura Smoley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Frate; and her grandmother, Mary Kurth. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service to conclude the gathering will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family requests that those attending wear something purple in honor of Deborah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice in Deborah’s memory. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019