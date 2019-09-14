Home

A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Deborah L. (Cueni) Gabriel

Deborah L. (Cueni) Gabriel Obituary
Deborah L. Gabriel (nee Cueni) age 60. Beloved daughter of the late Victorand Lorna Cueni. Loving sister of Thomas (Elizabeth) and Ronald (Beth) Cueni.Cherished aunt of Jeffrey (Kim), Ryan (Amanda), Shannon Beers and Colleen Patt (Jarrett) and great aunt of nine.Funeral Services Thursday September 19, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.Friends received Wednesday 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH (West of I-71).
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
