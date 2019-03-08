|
Deborah L. “Debbie” Kreuz (nee DeChellis), age 46, beloved wife for 20 years of Todd; loving mother of Katherine, Todd A. Jr. “TJ,” Joseph, and William; cherished daughter of John and Barbara (nee Andrasik) DeChellis; dearest sister of Rebecca Salcius (husband Michael), Donald and Jeffrey DeChellis (wife Joanna); treasured daughter-in-law of Gary and Patricia (nee Whitlock) Kreuz, fond sister-in-law of Laurie and Scott Lee, and Valerie Supron; dear aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Debbie to the Huntington Bank Go Fund Me account Debbie Kreuz Benefit Fund.Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Church 12969 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Debbie at the Church, Monday morning 9 to 10:30 a.m.Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019