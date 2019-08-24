|
Deborah Sturges Cordes passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, under the care of Grace Hospice at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. She endured a devastating decline in health over the previous six months after dealing with chronic health issues over a long period of time. The many doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and therapists during her illness only saw a glimpse of the creative, funny and talented woman her friends and family knew. Debbie was born on April 22, 1949, in Cleveland. She graduated from Chagrin Falls High School in 1967 and attended both Ohio State and Cleveland State Universities. While her four children were young, she was a devoted mother, tirelessly packing lunches, attending sporting events (sometimes even coaching) and supporting them in all their endeavors. As her children got older, she pursued her passion for writing and journalism. First at The Star Beacon, then The Tribune, and lastly at The Gazette, she authored hilarious columns such as "Tales from Tallulah," provided informative articles like those on Lyme disease, and covered important local events and issues. A devoted member of her community, Debbie also worked for the Madison Township Administration and the Madison Local Schools in Public Relations. She was particularly proud of her work at two women’s shelters, one in Nevada and one here in Ohio at Forbes House, her final position before retiring. Debbie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Matthew Cordes; and her father, William Sturges. She is survived by her mother, Lillian Sturges; daughter, Stephanie (George) Lessick; sons, Nick (Leigh) Cordes and Steven Cordes; six grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth and Wyatt Lessick and Carsyn, Drew and Masyn Cordes; and lifelong friend, Nanci Seman; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Concord Township Community Center at 7671 Auburn Rd., Concord, OH. All are welcome to join us and share memories of Debbie. Her last wishes were for everyone to wear purple in her remembrance and make donations to Forbes House in her memory.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019