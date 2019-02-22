|
|
Debra Elaine Budnick, age 66, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019.Loving daughter of Paul (deceased) and Joan (Szemplak). Loving sister of Lynn (deceased), Karen (Conrad), Kathie (deceased), Mark (Debbie Palumbo), Philip (Rob Cammiso) and Alyson Welsh (Tim). Beloved aunt to six nieces and three nephews. Godmother to Lindsey Conrad and Ella Welsh.Debby recently celebrated her 30th anniversary owning and operating Fur Koats Pet Grooming in Willoughby. She received degrees from both University of Michigan and Marietta College.Debby was a docent at the Cleveland Zoo for many years. Debby’s love of nature was an inspiration to her nieces and nephews. Debby passed away after a long battle with cancer.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marilyn’s Voice, a non-profit organization that rescues dogs.A memorial mass will be said on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Rita’s Church in Solon.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019