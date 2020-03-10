Home

Debra Lee Gandolf


1959 - 2020
Private family services will be held for Debra Lee Gandolf, 61, of Mentor. Mrs. Gandolf passed away March 8, 2020, at her residence. Born Jan. 29, 1959, in Shaker Heights, she had been a resident of Lake County for 32 years. Debra was the loving mother of Brian R. Gandolf of Cleveland Heights and Lori L. Gandolf of Mentor; daughter of William Alan and Martha Ellen (nee Newman) Burch; and sister of Janice Oldaker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Gandolf; and brother, Dale Burch. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -