More Obituaries for Debra Quade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Quade

Debra Quade Obituary
Debra Elizabeth Quade (nee Evans), age 64, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2019, in Long Beach Mississippi. She is beloved and mourned by her devoted husband of 23 years, Thomas Quade. Deb is the daughter of the late Harley and Peggy Evans. Surviving Deb are sisters, Shari (Don) Walters, of Hiram, Ohio and Michelle “Miki” (Gary) Kessler, of Stafford, Virginia. A brother, Frederick, predeceased Deb. Other survivors include son, Jason Rodrigues, of Painesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Logan and Maddy Perry, of Perry, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. After childhood in Hilo, Hawaii, Deb spent her career in Painesville, Ohio, first at Ohio, first at Lake County Employees Federal Credit Union, where she knew each customer’s account number by heart, and then in the office of former U.S. congressman, Steven LaTourette. In retirement, Tom and Deb resided in Mesquite, Nevada and, until recently, in Deming, New Mexico. Deb appreciated the written word, often reading a book per week. She was an avid animal lover and advocate, and volunteered countless hours at the Deming Animal Guardians-DAG, sponsoring indigent spay and neuter clinics and a shelter. Deb was a kind, caring, and vivacious individual who easily greeted the people she encountered. Few remained strangers for long. For over 20 years, Deb fought fibromyalgia, a debilitating illness, and her struggle to remain active and energetic inspired her many friends, who will deeply miss her. The family will hold private services, and asks anyone who wishes to honor Deb’s memory to perform an act of kindness.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
