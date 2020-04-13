|
|
Debra S. Bakos (nee Coughlin), age 64. Beloved daughter of Jack and Irene Coughlin (both deceased). Dear sister of Patrick Coughlin and Linda Burns (deceased). Loving aunt of Patrick (Jill) and Matthew Coughlin and Sean Velenyi (deceased) and great-aunt of Sarah and Owen. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial gathering for Debra will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanzanian Childrens Fund UNICEF. Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 15, 2020