Delores E. Tamburiello, age 81, of Madison, passed away June 18, 2020 at Cardinal Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation.Born Set. 14, 1938 in Conneaut, OH to Steve and Pauline (nee: Getsey) Horvath, she had been a longtime area resident. Delores worked in Accounts Payable at TechMark Corp.Survivors include her sons, Michael (Patti) of Madison and Tommy of Willoughby; grandchildren: Nicholas (Amber) Tamburiello, Ashley (Marcus) Deming, Gabriel Tamburiello, Megan (Ryan Kron) Tamburiello and Tyler Ray; great-grandchildren: Camryn and Mario Tamburiello and Johnny Ray.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rocco; and sisters, Agnes Stegens and Rosalie Marko.A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison with burial to follow at North Madison Cemetery. A socially distanced visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.