Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Dena Lewis Cambier Obituary
Dena Lewis Cambier, 89, wife of the late Richard Cambier, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.Born in Smoke Run, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Esther Lewis.Mrs. Cambier was a member of the Democrat Club, the Garden Club, and for 50 years, a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts, and gardening and was a member of Mayfield United Methodist Church in Chesterland, OH.She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay Steenson and husband, Ron of Greenville, SC; two grandsons, Richard Steenson and fiance, Jessica Laffrey, and Matthew Steenson and wife, Melinda, of Clover, SC; and three great-grandchildren, Blake, Mackenzie, and Hailey Steenson.A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 529 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
