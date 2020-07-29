1/1
Dennis A. Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis A. Andrews, 83, of Wickliffe, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. He was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Cleveland. Dennis was a member of the VOLA Club and a former member of the Ninth Reformed Evangelical Church in Cleveland. He loved to golf, bowl and enjoyed playing cards. Dennis was loved and will be dearly missed. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Joan R. (nee Pickel) Andrews; loving father of Scott D. Andrews and April K. (Bob) Considine; cherished grandfather of Scott Andrews Jr., Cory Andrews, Krystal Considine and Anthony Considine; great-grandfather of Oliver and Emerson Considine, Zane and Mila Andrews; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Dennis A. Andrews Jr.; parents, William A. and Hertha (nee Krumbiegel) Andrews; and siblings, William (Marge, dec.) Andrews, Walter (Dee, dec.) Andrews and Erna (Whitney, dec.) Vertocnik. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved