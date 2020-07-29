Dennis A. Andrews, 83, of Wickliffe, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. He was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Cleveland. Dennis was a member of the VOLA Club and a former member of the Ninth Reformed Evangelical Church in Cleveland. He loved to golf, bowl and enjoyed playing cards. Dennis was loved and will be dearly missed. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Joan R. (nee Pickel) Andrews; loving father of Scott D. Andrews and April K. (Bob) Considine; cherished grandfather of Scott Andrews Jr., Cory Andrews, Krystal Considine and Anthony Considine; great-grandfather of Oliver and Emerson Considine, Zane and Mila Andrews; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Dennis A. Andrews Jr.; parents, William A. and Hertha (nee Krumbiegel) Andrews; and siblings, William (Marge, dec.) Andrews, Walter (Dee, dec.) Andrews and Erna (Whitney, dec.) Vertocnik. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.