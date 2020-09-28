Dennis was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 7, 1941 and passed away on September 27, 2020. He spent his formative years in Wickliffe, Ohio graduating from Wickliffe High School in 1961 where he was a star football player. He later served two years in the U.S. Army as a radio operator and paratrooper. After leaving the armed forces, he accepted a job at Parker-Hannifin in Cleveland where he worked for more than 35 Years as an aerospace engineer. It was there that he met his wife, Lois, who he would be married to for 50 years. They eventually settled in Perry, Ohio and had four children. He continued his education and received advanced degrees in engineering while he worked at Parker. He played softball and basketball (known at The Wiz) with his co-workers in the Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. He was an auto mechanic and car enthusiast, having collected many cars. He enjoyed playing sports and spending time with his wife and children. In retirement, he traveled extensively with his wife throughout the United States, was a consistent medalist at the Northcoast Senior games, and practiced the art of Reiki and Massotherapy. Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Ralph; his mother, Josephine (Sciubba); and his wife, Lois, his “Companion.” He is survived by his sister, Cookie LoSchiavo; and brother, Donald DeBiase; children, Elizabeth Abramowitz (Steve) of Newton, MA Denise DeBiase (Mike Janson) of Chardon, OH, Daniel DeBiase (Nicole) of Mentor, OH and Douglas DeBiase (Laura) of Eastlake, OH. Beloved grandfather to Aden (Liz), Matthew (Denise), Tristan and Anthony (Dan), Lindsey, Leah and Josh (Doug). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Dennis at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd, Perry, OH 44081, at 11 a.m. Burial following with Military Honors at Perry Cemetery. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers: at www.DeJohnCares.com
