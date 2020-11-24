1/1
Dennis A. Fog
Dennis A Fog, age 71, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence in North Carolina. Born Aug. 5, 1949 in California, he was a long time resident of Eastlake,OH. A beloved husband for 53 years to Pat. He was a loving father to Tammy Heline (Husband Len), Jerry Fog and Tina Guimond (Husband Shawn). Survived by his sister Shirley. A devoted Grandfather to Tamika, Spencer, Erica, Jacob, Camrin, Hannah, Brandon, and Jonathan; Great-Grandfather to Trenton, Taylor and Klohee; and an Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dogs Holly and Pickles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Fog and Irene Ramsey, Brothers William and Ronnie and Grandmother Nellie Richardson (Grandma No Teeth). He worked at The Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe, OH and LaPorte, Tx for 40 years before retiring. An avid bowler, he bowled a 299 and a perfect 300 game on Nov. 24, 1979 at Seaway Lanes in Wickliffe. He also enjoyed golfing and traveling after retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family request making donations to The National Kidney Foundation.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
