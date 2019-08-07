|
|
Funeral Mass for Dennis C. Callahan, 81, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Mr. Callahan passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chardon Healthcare Center in Chardon Township. Born March 9, 1938, in East Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran and member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor. He enjoyed boating and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Callahan had worked for Sears Roebuck Company for 35 years, prior to his retirement. Dennis was the loving father of Maureen D. (Robert) Zahn and Sheila P. (Emmett) Finnegan; cherished grandfather of Carrie, Maggie and Macie; brother of Neil (Connie) Callahan and Allen (Linda) Callahan; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife, Patricia (nee Vinci) Callahan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen (nee Atzberger) Callahan. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019