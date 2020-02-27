News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
A Memorial Gathering for Dennis "Rick" Guyaux, age 68, of Concord Twp. will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at The American Legion Pavilion, 60 Chester Street, Painesville. Rick was born July 7,1951 in Cranberry, PA to Lynn and Ella (Gurski) Guyaux. He passed away at Hillcrest Hospital ER in Mayfield Hts, OH February 25, 2020. He was a manager for Laurel Vending Company for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and having a cold Coors Light, singing country songs, and all his wonderful "buddies." Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Griswold) Guyaux; children, Heather (Duane) Jacquemain, of Kissimmee, FL, Robin (Randy) Shaffer, of Conway, SC, and Larry (Kathy) Warren, of Madison, OH; granddaughter, Amber Shaffer; brother, Lynn Guyaux Jr.; nieces and nephews, Rae Ellen Druga, Marty Druga-Semulka, Tammy Maximovick, Terri Boocks, Tina Boocks, Bernard Boocks, Tracy Lilly, Diana Carnahan, Lynn Guyaux III, Lee Guyaux, Vicky Guyaux; Christy Guyaux and Gary Guyaux. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Holt; parents; his sisters, Catherine, Ida, Jean, and Virginia; brother, John; niece, Sherry Guyaux.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
