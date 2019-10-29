|
Dennis K. Kramer, age 75, cherished son of the late Francis and Vivian (nee O’Neil); dearest brother of Frank, Kevin (wife Rita) and brother-in-law of Elayne; dear uncle of Bryan (wife Lauren), Michelle, Lisa Montalvo (husband Igor) and great-uncle of Tressa, Bryce, and James; dear cousin and friend of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Dennis to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH, 44106. Dennis was born on November 20, 1943 and passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. He graduated from Brush High School in 1962. Dennis attended Ohio University and graduated from Cleveland State. He was the owner and operator of X-Press Courier Service. Dennis enjoyed golfing, softball and watching the Indians. He was intelligent and determined with a great sense of humor. Dennis will be remembered most as being a likeable, social, and very outgoing person. He will be forever missed. Celebration of Life Service Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Dennis at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday morning, 10 to 11 a.m. Online obituary, guestbook and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019